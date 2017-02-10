Kenya: Don Threatens to Hack Striking Colleagues Over 'Traitor' Tag

There was drama on Thursday at Chuka University in Tharaka-Nithi County after a lecturer threatened to hack his striking colleagues with a panga over claims that they were accusing him of betraying them.

According to University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Chuka Chapter Secretary-General Thomas Motindi, who recorded a statement at Chuka Police Station, an angry Mr Charles Kinyua alighted from his vehicle and walked towards a group of lecturers who were having a team building exercise outside the university gate and demanded an explanation as to why they were referring him as a traitor.

Mr Motindi said the lecturers remained silent and after some time Mr Kinyua went back to his vehicle which was parked few metres away, and came out holding a panga.

"We thought he had left but we were surprised when we saw him coming back with a panga," said Mr Motindi.

The union official said the terrified lecturers fled as an angry Mr Kinyua chased them.

Following the incident, the lecturers have called on the police and the university's management to make sure that legal action is taken against Mr Kinyua.

"I urge the police to investigate the matter and hold accountable the lecturer for threatening our lives," he noted.

The lecturers have been on strike for three weeks now demanding the implementation of the 2013/2017 collective bargaining agreement.