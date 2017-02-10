10 February 2017

Nigeria: Are Pics of Buhari in UK Meant to 'Dampen Ill Health Rumours?'

Photo: Presidency Nigeria
President Buhari currently receiving party leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, in Abuja House, London.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's office has shared two pictures of him on social media, in a move seen by some as aimed at "dampening speculation" that he might be seriously ill in London.

Buhari, 74, wrote to the country's National Assembly early this week "informing them of his desire to extend his leave [in London] in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors".

He had been due to return to Abuja on Sunday after 10 days' holiday.

Acting president Yemi Osibanjo on Monday reportedly maintained that Buhari was in "good shape". This was after Nigerians pushed for clarity on the president's health, with the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying: "He [Buhari] should tell them [the public] the true state of his health."

Reports indicated that Buhari has been dogged by speculation about whether he was physically fit for office even before he took power in May, 2015.

