Mauritius: Water Supply - Replacement of Pipelines Across the Island

press release

The Central Water Authority (CWA) is renewing the existing old and leaking pipeline network around the island in a bid to improve water supply and reduce Non Revenue Water.

In this context, works spanning over 15 months began in January 2017 to replace the pipes at Balance, Chemin Grenier and Morcellement Omnicane. At the cost of about Rs 52 million, the works include the installation of 2 km of ductile iron pipes of 150 mm in diameter along Balance through Chemin Grenier to Omnicane.

In addition, 2.4 km of 100 mm diameter pipes will be installed along laterals; 1,5 km of pipes of 100 mm diameter as sidelay; and 1.6 km of pipes 90 mm diameter for temporary water supply. Approximately 675 households are concerned.

Water supply to these regions is erratic due to low pressure and frequent burst. The existing pipes of 75 and 100 mm are fed by the Martinière reservoir. The water comes from the Mont Blanc treatment plant.

Other projects

In line with its pipeline renewal programme, other projects are ongoing. One such project is the replacement of pipes over a distance of 5.9 km in the Moka region. Works began in January 2017 and will run over a period of one year. The residents of Camp Samy, Gentilly, Telfair, and L'Espérance will be the beneficiaries. A sum of Rs 37 million will be disbursed for this project.

Another project is the replacement of 16 km of pipelines at Morcellement Swan in Péreybère. At the tune of Rs 77 million, the project comprises the laying of 100 mm, 150 mm and 200 mm diameter pipelines. Works started in February 2017 and will end in August 2018.

For the financial year 2016-2017, a sum of Rs 3,4 billion will be disbursed to improve water supply. Projects include: the replacement of pipelines in Beau Bassin, Rose Belle, Rivière du Rempart, Lallmatie, Roche Bois, and Plaine Verte; the increase of water capacity at water treatment plants; and the construction of Strategic Service Reservoirs and new dams.