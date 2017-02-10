10 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: PM Orders ATCL Special Audit

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday ordered special audit of the national flag carrier, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) to establish the level of its performance.

Speaking during his visit to the airline headquarters in Dar es Salaam, the premier directed the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) to audit the earnings collections, saying the government was not ready to see the airline collapsing again after all initiatives to revive its operations.

"I'll direct the CAG to probe the earning collections by ATCL since the government decided last year to revive the operations up to now to establish revenue collection performance," said Mr Majaliwa. Last September, ATCL got a big boost after acquiring two CS300 Bombardier jetliners to enhance performance after years of operational dilly-dallying.

Speaking to ATCL management, Mr Majaliwa challenged the team to ensure the airline registers great achievements, thanks to the government's resolve to revive the national flag carrier. He ordered ATCL management to start using electronic receipts to protect the firm against treachery, warning against the use of traditional receipts in ATCL transactions.

"We have ordered all payments to be done electronically to prevent any loss of money... the electronic payments have proved to be of great use in protecting the public money," observed Mr Majaliwa.

The premier as well directed acting Finance and Administration Director Witness Mbaga to conduct assessment on the earning collections from the cargo area to avoid any loss of income.

"The management should ensure that the airline keeps time to avoid losing customers," he said.

