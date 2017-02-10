Nigeria: Economic Recession - Way Forward

It is almost certain that the much talked about economic recession is here as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is certain that economic growth in the second quarter will shrink again.

Even the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that economic rebound in the second quarter is unlikely. The question on every lip now is, "What is the way forward?" even as analysts have said that economic recession is not a death sentence. Matter of fact, to some of them, it is cyclical. It comes around every now and then. What matters is the way it is perceived and dealt with. An economic analyst based in Lagos, Churchill Ogen, told LEADERSHIP Friday that one way out of an economic recession is spending.

Nations spend their way out of recession," he said, and explained that unless capital is injected into the system productively, the economy will remain gloomy and the masses will continue to suffer. He gave the instances of spending on viable projects like road construction that will bring about some level of employment.

Thereafter, good roads will lead to cheaper transportation that will facilitate easy flow of trade from one point to another, thus boosting economic activities. As for the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) to find a sustainable solution to Nigeria's economic downturn, Nigerians must focus on creativity to avert future challenges. The NBCC president, Dapo Adelegan, said that the current situation presents opportunities which must be unlocked.

Adelegan said, "We need to recognise that every time there is a downturn what follows is always a boom."

According to him, since internet remained the most remarkable change in the 21st century, leading to loss of jobs, people must create values that are customer oriented to leapfrog. Furthermore, he noted that there was the need for courage, aspiration and ignition of natural talents to drive the growth pedigree. Adelegan stressed the need for multiple competences, particularly among youths, as a measure to curb increasing global joblessness. According to him, the chamber stepped up its activities and events in 2015 and was able to enjoy an impressive cooperation of its members. A research analyst with FXTM, Lukman Otunuga, believe that diversification is the way out.

Nigeria must look to agriculture, tourism and manufacturing to get out of these shackles. You know where this country used to be. It can still get there. However, in the meantime, the CBN should allow the naira to flow freely so that it can finally find equilibrium. I am not talking devaluation because that is a very delicate one. This administration could have done that when it just came in. Right now, President Muhammadu Buhari might not want to do it because the common man will suffer more, Nigeria being import-dependent.

Again, expectations of executing the 2016 budget is dropping because renewed militancy in the south has reduced oil production from about 2.2 million to about 1.5 million barrels per day. Our credit ratings have been slashed as well so we cannot even get funding - not even if we want to diversify. It is a very tough position. Nigerians should brace up," he said.

A lecturer with the Department of Agriculture, University of Abuja, Prof Park Idisi, said that Nigeria requires stability in the oil sector to overcome current economic challenges. Idisi said that though the drift in the nation's economy did not start with the current administration, instability in the sector has driven the economy towards recession.

He therefore, advised the federal government to commence peace talks with key stakeholders in the Niger Delta, including labour unions in the oil sector to reduce current instability in the industry. He also said that government must support indigenous production, improve power supply, and encourage the financial services sector to make loans available for investors at low interest rate. According to him, the measures would attract investors, promote local production and stimulate the economy to boom again.

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, had earlier called for an increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT), saying that it is now imperative that the federal government broadens the country's tax base against the backdrop that Nigeria has the lowest VAT rate in the African continent.

According to her, "The current VAT rate is among the lowest in the world and well below the rates in other ECOWAS-member countries - so some increase should be considered."

The IMF boss also called on the federal government to reduce the cost of governance to allow it spend on infrastructure, housing, education, health, among others. She said, "On recurrent expenditure, efforts should be made to streamline the cost of government and improve the efficiency of public service delivery across the federal and sub-national governments. Transfers and tax expenditures should also be addressed."

Speaking on the need to strengthen institutions of government empowered to tackle corruption-related issues, Lagarde revealed that over $1 trillion was given and received as bribes globally every year. She equally revealed that corruption makes up five per cent of the global gross domestic product (GDP).

The IMF boss who urged the National Assembly to come up with laws that will address corruption and block leakages in the system, said, "Corruption is touted to be 5 per cent of the global GDP and over $1 trillion is said to be given as bribes globally every year. Today, Nigeria is looking ahead. The future is greater than the past in Nigeria. But the sooner the government delivers, the better it will be for Nigeria and Nigerians."