Tanzania: FCC Confiscates 10 Billion/ - Fake Printer Ink, Arrests Four Chinese Culprits

Fair Competition Commission (FCC) has seized a consignment of fake HP, Cannon and Kyotera printer ink in Dar es Salaam worth over 10bn/-.

Four Chinese nationals have as well been arrested in connection with the counterfeit ink consignment, according to FCC acting Director of Consumer Protection and Anti Counterfeit Godfrey Gabriel.

He told the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the leader of the suspects, a Chinese too, had apparently left for China before the consignment seizure. Mr Gabriel said FCC conducted a four-month investigation into the fake ink following complaints from users who were buying it from various shops.

"We called the real producers of the type of ink in question whose headquarters offices are in Nairobi to help in ascertaining the ink...we then followed the trail from the shop owners to the culprits who were doing the packaging and distribution of the fake ink," he explained.

The consignment was seized at two warehouses in Ukonga and Fire areas in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, with the four Chinese arrested following a tip off on the storage places. "When we got report of the storage areas, we went straight to the place and waited till night but no one showed up... we were forced to break the lock and placed a government lock.

We are still following up on the others who are involved in this scam," he explained. The director said FCC investigations revealed that there were boxes and other containers for ink storage, imported from outside the country. Collaborative investigations with Tanzania Revenue Authority and Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) showed that the owners were Chinese.

Mr Gabriel explained that the Chinese national did not use their names in the documentations but instead used local Tanzanians to have the consignment of boxes cleared and then paying them 500,000/-. They apprehended the Tanzanians whose names appeared on the documentations who eventually revealed the real owners through their communications.

Mr Gabriel added that one box of the fake ink goes for between 300,000/- and 500,000/- in retail price and called on Tanzanians to report to FCC any good that they suspect to be counterfeit.

He cautioned Tanzania against dealing in criminal activities, saying that they will be caught and condemned to between four and 15 years in jail or fined between 10m/- and 50m/- or both.