10 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania/Mozambique: Zimamoto Ready to Sweep Aside Ferroviário

By Mwajuma Juma

Zanzibar — Zanzibar representatives in the CAF Champions League, Zimamoto are confident to sweep aside Ferroviário da Beira of Mozambique in the preliminary round, first leg encounter at the Amman Stadium here tomorrow.

Zimamoto Secretary General, Ali Ussi Jongo, told the 'Daily News' yesterday that they are confident of winning the match and put themselves in a comfortable zone ahead of the return leg match in two weeks time away in Beira. The isles champions will go into the match without any strong build up match, but Jongo remained resolute that his team will excel.

"Apart from the league matches, we have not played any match to test our players but that will not be a hindrance for us to win the match," he said. He said their opponents have already arrived in Zanzibar ready for the match.

They jetted in with a contingent of 27 individuals, including 22 players and five officials. Immediately after their arrival, the team trained at the Amaan Stadium. Speaking to this reporter, Ferroviário da Beira player Fabrice Sikanda said they are not worried and have come for nothing else but victory.

However, the Congolese player described Zimamoto as a good team but that will not keep them off track. "We know that Zimamoto is a good side, we have reviewed their matched... they really play good football but not good enough to stop us," he bragged.

