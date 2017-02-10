Tanzania: Chief Justice Urges Sustainable, Best Judicial Education

The Acting Chief Justice (CJ), Professor Ibrahim Juma, has tasked the Lushoto Institute of Judicial Administration (IJA) administrative council to come up with a strong vision that will facilitate Continuous Judicial Education (CJE).

"This is the right time for this institute to shine and get to be known worldwide for providing the best products in the judiciary, enough money should be collected and the Head of Department be employed," he said.

Prof Juma, who was speaking at the launch of a two-day seminar for members of the administrative council, asked them to make sure that the institute was providing the best and sustainable education to judges, magistrates and other staff in the judiciary.

Council members are in Dar es Salaam for a two-day seminar that features six key areas with a particular focus on the Public Procurement law and its regulations, in a bid to seal loop-holes for corruption by various Public Procurement Entities (PPEs).

This is the second public appearance by Prof Juma since he was sworn in as the Acting top boss of the judiciary. His first public appearance was eight days ago at the Law Day and new judiciary year celebrations that were graced by President John Magufuli.

Addressing members of the administrative council prior to the launch of the seminar, Prof Juma asked the council chairman, Judge (Rtd) John Mroso, to make sure that the quality of education provided at IJA was meeting international standards to enable the institute to compete with judicial colleges worldwide.

"Although the major aim of establishing this college was centred on the judiciary, it will also be good if the council shall consider extending its capacity to further provide training that will help other institutions for example State Attorneys, Public Prosecutors and Investigators," he said.

In his remarks, Judge (Rtd) Mroso, the Chairman of IJA Administrative Council said members of the council will be taken through six key topics by people with greater expertise in those areas.

They include the responsibilities of various councils in supervising management and public institutions and the Public Finance Act, 2006 and its regulations.

Others are perfecting useful meetings, Ethics and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act, the Public Procurement Act 2011 and its subsequent amendments and regulations as well as the legislation that led to the establishment of IJA and that of the National Council for Technical Education (NACTE).