Tanzania: Immigration Officer Netted Over Forgery of Work Permits

Arusha — Police in Manyara region has arrested an Immigration Officer, Juma Fakhi, who has been on their wanted list over alleged forgery of working and residential permits.

The suspect is accused of providing forged documents, working and residential permits, to a number of foreigners, including nine aliens from a hunting concession whom the police arrested recently in Manyara Region.

Police in Arusha Region have been hunting for the suspect who used to work at Arusha Station before he was transferred to Manyara where he served at the Manyara Regional Immigration Office. He is now being questioned at the Arusha Central Police Station over his alleged assistance to the illegal aliens.

Among the foreigners who were recently found staying and working in the country illegally with forged documents include the Director of Tanzania Game Trackers (TGT), Michael Allard, a French national.

Allard together with nine other suspects working for the hunting establishment, were arrested here last week, charged with illegal staying and working in the country. TGT is a hunting concession operating at Ngaramtoniya- Chini section of Arumeru District, in Arusha Region.

The Arusha Regional Labour Department Officer, Mr Yusuph Nzugille, recently confirmed the arrest of nine foreigners whom he named as Hendrikus Van der Goot from Netherlands, Cliff Durell Hunter, from South Africa, Nana Grosse Woodley from Germany, Nicolas Carel Stubbs, also South African and Andrea Theresa Hartmann from Germany.

The suspects had illegally forged relevant residential and working permits to stay, live and conduct their daily operations in the country since 2015, but now the labour office here is combing the entire area, smoking out aliens. Others who fell in the same trap include Priya Shah from the United Kingdom, Chinnadurai Vellaichamy from India and Wesley Khamasi Guyavi from Kenya.

Their illegal stay, according to officials here, has subjected the nation to loss of millions. According to Mr Nzugille, the Labour Department here was prompted to act in line with new regulations that stipulate that, all working permits should be issued by the commission of works under the Ministry of Labor, leaving the Immigration Department to deal with residential permits only.

"We had initially arrested 13 suspects but after probing, four others were released and now the remaining nine need to be investigated further," said the Labor Officer.

The attorney representing the accused, Mr Wilfred Mawalla, defended his clients as innocent, saying they had no way of knowing that the documents were fake because they were prepared by a government official. The Deputy Commissioner for Immigration in Arusha region Mr Vitalis Mlay has confirmed the arrest of the immigration officer.