Photo: Ivan PC/Wikipedia

Liverpool F.C's football stadium in Anfield.

The Standard Chartered Trophy-Road to Anfield tournament campaign has come again to Tanzania and local players are bracing to win their way to Liverpool in May this year.

Launching the event's second edition at Jakaya Kikwete Youth Park in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Standard Chartered Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sanjay Rughani said that this ten minutesfive aside tournament hinged on the bank's Liverpool FC sponsorship.

He said, the tournament is growing from strength to strength and it is running for the second time in Tanzania, having successfully been launched in 2015. The local leg in Tanzania, which is slated to take place on February 25th this year, will bring together 32 teams comprising of the Bank's clients, the media and other key stakeholders.

He added that the bank will run a number of activities throughout the tournament, saying further that the bank will also host the East Africa Regional tournament that will bring together winning teams from Kenya and Uganda, which will be held on March 4th this year at the same venue.

Rughani said the winner of the Regional tournament will represent the region in the finals to be played at Anfield, Liverpool. The finals will comprise of ten teams from across the standard Chartered Group which will eventually tussle it out for the Ultimate Standard Chartered Trophy.

Chairman of the National Sports Council (NSC) Dioniz Malinzi, who was the chief guest at the event, thanked the bank for its support towards sports and football in particular.

He urged the incoming participants to utilise well the networking opportunities that come with the meeting of 32 different teams as well as individuals from other countries during the regional tournament.

"In addition to being an entertaining sport, the Standard Chartered Trophy-Road to Anfield campaign also offers a great opportunity for networking," said Malinzi. Speaking at the same occasion, a well known sports analyst Liki Abdallah, who is also a Liverpool fanatic, supporter thanked the bank for its great assistance it renders to the country as sports activities.

"To say the truth, as sports fans, we highly appreciate the assistance which you provide to ensure that sports activities in the country are developed. We hope that you will continue doing such commendable job for many years to come," he said.