Photo: Mroki Mroki/Daily News

The national under 17 team, 'Serengeti Boys' led by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President, Jamal Malinzi and the team's technical bench follow bunge proceedings at the invitation of Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai. The team was invited to parliament after they qualified for the AFCON under 17 finals.

Dodoma — Members of Parliament (MPs) were compelled to donate their yesterday's sitting allowances to support the national Under-17 football team, Serengeti Boys. Initially, MPs differed as some rejected a plea to part ways with their allowances, arguing that it shouldn't be compulsory, instead, they said, it should be left upon individual MPs to decide how better they could support the team.

But, National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai ruled out that and directed the Minister for Information, Arts and Sports to take control of the matter and the allowances be handed over to the team.

Outside the debating Chamber, National Assembly Clerk Thomas Kashililah said according to the Standing Orders, after the Speaker's stance, all legislators who attended the session will have their allowances channeled to the team.During a morning session, the team attended the session as visitors and they attracted congratulations from the Parliament for the outstanding performance.

Ndugai showered praises on the team for successfully winning a place to represent Tanzania in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Under- 17 finals.His remarks were received with appraisals from the MPs.

Tanzania is one of the eight countries that will take part in the African youth finals due in Gabon from May 21st to June 4th this year.

The Serengeti Boys' long-cherished dream to feature in the coveted youth finals was realized after successful petitioning against Congo Brazzaville over an over-aged player, Langa Lesse Bercy.

In a move to support the team, Bunda Urban MP Ester Bulaya (CHADEMA), sought the Speaker's Guidance on having their allowances go to finance the team. According to Bulaya, the team needed massive support from all Tanzanians ahead of the continental youth finals.

"Our nation, MPs, and the all Tanzanians in general love sports, our youth here have succeeded to enter the African finals... as you have heard, the team's budget is pegged at 1bn/-, to have smooth preparations and participation in the finals, I am asking for your guidance, honorable Speaker that we also contribute from our sitting allowances," she appealed.

However, before she concluded her motion, majority of the lawmakers interrupted with loud voices to protest the idea. They were heard saying "it shouldn't be compulsory to contribute" but some supported Bulaya, including Nkasi North legislator Ally Keissy (CCM).

Keissy argued: "In Uganda, when their team went to participate in such competition, their MPs donated, let's also do the same."

However, Keissy's views were clashed by Konde MP Habit Said Haji (CUF), who said the issue of donating to the team should be left to one's decision instead of forcing each of them to do so.

"This Parliament should not be turned into a party of fundraising for everything, let those who wish to contribute do it out of their will," he said. Following the differences on the matter, Speaker Ndugai rose from his chair and asked MPs to vote for or against the proposed move to seek a mutual agreement.

Ndugai asked those who support the motion to say 'Yes' so that they contribute their 220,000/- allowance each to support the team. And, it was agreed that they will donate the allowances to the teams.

This will be the first time for men's team to win a place in the continental finals since 1980, when the national senior side Taifa Stars qualified into the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Nigeria.

Serengeti Boys will camp for one-month outside the country ahead of the finals. Should the Tanzanian youngsters reach the semifinal in Gabon, they will qualify for the U-17 World Cup finals to be hosted by India.