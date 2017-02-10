Tanzania: Investors Optimistic On Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Market Capacity

Stock market investors are optimistic that the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) can handle the anticipated big primary offer from telecommunications companies scheduled to list at the bourse.

The DSE survey shows 50 per cent of sample size believe the market is liquid enough to handle 1.5tri/- primary offer of tele-companies.

The survey results show those who trusted the market has ability representing 19 per cent of total votes and those who said not all but partial 31 per cent. The combination of two at least shows that the market has the ability to buy the IPOs by 50 per cent of leading tele-firms namely Vodacom, Tigo, Airtel, Zantel, TTCL and Smart. On the other hand, those who doubted were 44 per cent, while 6 per cent don't know.

The survey, published on the first week of last month on DSE insight twitter, asked 'wananchi' about buying ability of the market for historical IPOs for phone companies. Some stockbrokers believed the market has ability to handle the entire initial primary offer (IPO) for mobile phone service providers.

Zan Securities Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Raphael Masumbuko said he strongly believed that the market was liquid enough to handle those IPOs. "We wanted phone firms to list for the last three years. We were ready then and we are now.

The market has that ability," Mr Masumbuko said yesterday. "However, the IPOs should not be accompanied by unnecessary conditions like restriction on exit and entry," he cautioned.

Stockbrokers also banked selling of the tele-companies to regional blocs like SADC and East African Community (EAC). "We have a very good mutual business agreement with our counterparts in SADC. We are exchanging a number of dealing on our markets," Mr Masumbuko said.

Capital Markets and Securities Authority, Principal Public Relations Officer, Charles Shirima, said yesterday only two firms have submitted formal application for IPO. "Vodacom and Tigo have submitted their prospectus. Voda is ahead of others.

Tigo have been asked to improve their prospectus," Mr Shirima said. He said list of telecom stipulated by the Electronic and Postal Communications Act, (Cap. 306) is long and has over 50 firms under different categories.

The main ones are big five that controls over 40 million subscribers and required to offload 25 per cent of local ownership to the public. Others feared that lining up the firms might end with some shares left unsold thus defeating the good intention of offloading the shares to the public via DSE.

By the end of November last year, extended broad money supply, M3, increased by 4.6 per cent or 981.2bn/- to 22.5tri/-.

The increase was low compared to 14.6 per cent or 2.7tri/- of November 2015. Bank of Tanzania (BoT) latest monthly review attributed the slow increase of money supply to contraction in the net foreign assets of the banking system and slowdown in the growth of credit to the private.