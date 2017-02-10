10 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Joost to Be Honoured At Loftus Memorial Service

Former Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen will be honoured with a public memorial service at Loftus Versveld on Friday.

South Africans will get the chance to say their final goodbyes to the legendary scrumhalf.

The 45-year-old died of motor neuron disease on Monday. He was diagnosed with the illness in 2011.

Van der Westhuizen's health took a turn for the worse over the weekend and he was rushed to hospital.

The former Springbok captain played 89 Tests for the Springboks between 1993 and 2003.

He scored a then-Springbok record of 38 tries and is widely regarded as one of the game's finest-ever scrumhalves.

Source: News24

South Africa

