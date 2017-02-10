Tanzania: Sigh of Relief As Health Centre in Tarime Gets New Ambulance

Tarime — After a long wait, Nyangoto health centre located in the small town of Nyamongo in Tarime District, Mara Region has been given a new ambulance by the government. Residents of Nyamongo and those in neighbouring villages are happy that their health centre is now well equipped and have an ambulance to rush them to big hospitals when need arises.

"We thank the government for giving us the ambulance. This is a big assistance because we have been suffering a lot, " said Ms Esther Juma , a resident of Nyamongo in the gold-rich district of Mara Region .

Ms Juma is one of the villagers who witnessed the handing over of the ambulance to the health centre recently."We, residents of Nyamongo are very grateful and we congratulate the government of President John Pombe Magufuli for the donation," another woman of Nyamongo identified as Elizabeth said. Nyangoto is a public health facility providing medical services to several hundreds of citizens living in Nyamongo and the surrounding villages.

The ambulance was handed over by Tarime District Council Executive Director (DED) Mr Apoo Castro Tindwa. Mr Tindwa said the ambulance was part of the efforts being made by the government to improve health services in the area.

"The fifth phase government is committed to serving its citizens and this ambulance is part of efforts being made to implement CCM manifesto", said Mr Tindwa. The ambulance, he said would be serving four health centres namely Nyangoto, Magoto, Muriba and Nyarwana.

He warned medical officials of the health centres against misusing the patients' vehicle. "This car is for patients. It is new everywhere. Never use it to carry potatoes or any other things," he insisted.

Medical Officer in-charge of Nyangoto Health Centre Dr Methodius Kagumilwa received the vehicle, describing it as a huge relief to patients in the area. "Lack of ambulance was a big problem especially at night and we thank the government for solving the problem ", Dr Kagumilwa said.

He promised to make good use of the vehicle to ensure it last longer and serves the intended purpose. Mr Tindwa also said the problem of drugs in all public health facilities of Tarime District council has been significantly dropped in the recent months.

"We have tackled the problem of drugs in hospitals by almost 85 per cent and we want every patient to be given drugs", he directed. Mr Tindwa also visited patients who were hospitalised at the health centre after handing over the ambulance.

He also urged health officials in Nyamongo to continue providing anti-cholera education in a bid to curb the fast killing epidemic in the area. Some parts of Nyamongo have been experiencing frequent cholera outbreaks.

"It is high time cholera was eradicated from our area.

Provide education to people. Let them know the importance of boiling drinking water" the council director insisted. Mr Tindwa further inspected on-going construction of a big health centre at the neighbouring Nyamwaga village.

"This is going to be the most modern hospital in Tarime", Mr Tindwa said after inspecting the project which is being implemented by various local contractors with the support of North Mara Gold Mine. The health centre is expected to have several wards and other modern units upon completion.

DED Tindwa inspected the buildings. Local leaders say completion of the project will play a significant role to improve health services in the area.