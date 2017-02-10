Tanzania: Call for Introduction of Village Land Use Plans

Tarime — Mara Regional Commissioner Dr Charles Mlingwa has directed the Serengeti District Council to introduce land use plans in all villages bordering wildlife conservation areas. He said the initiative will help reduce human/wildlife conflicts in the villages.

"All villages located near conservation areas must have land use plans," he ordered when he was speaking to residents of Iharara village in Serengeti District recently. Iharara villagers supported the idea, a response which impressed Dr Mlingwa.

"I am happy that you know the benefits of land use plans. I thought you were going to reject the idea," he said. He directed the Serengeti District Council Executive Director Juma Hamsin to implement the order immediately.

Rampaging elephants that destroy crop farms are cited to be the major cause of endless human/ wildlife conflicts in the villages located close to game conservation areas in Mara Region. Dr Mlingwa said conservation of wild animals is of paramount importance because they have multiple benefits that include revenue generated from tourism.

He appealed for public support in the on-going war against poaching. The regional head was in Serengeti District last week for a two-day tour that saw him inspecting various development projects aimed at transforming the lives of people.

He was accompanied by several government officials who include Serengeti District Commissioner Nurdin Babu.

At the same time, Dr Mlingwa ordered the Serengeti District Executive Director to prepare simple maps that would enable the majority of the people build modern houses with decent bathrooms and toilets.

"Every household must have a toilet and bathroom to prevent diseases," he said.