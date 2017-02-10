10 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Driver Flees From Vehicle Loaded With Perlemoen

Police are investigating the origin of perlemoen worth about R800 000 discovered in a vehicle in Hermanus on Thursday.

The driver of the light delivery vehicle ran away when he saw police officers, Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said.

Officers from Hermanus were on their way to a roadblock on the N2 in Grabouw when they noticed the white delivery vehicle parked on the side of the road.

"Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver fled on foot into the bushes. An inspection of the abandoned vehicle led to the discovery of 4 386 units of abalone with an estimated value to the tune of R800 000."

The vehicle and perlemoen were confiscated.

