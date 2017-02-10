Ethiopia: Ethio-Moroccan Economic Policy Dialogue Commences

Ethiopian Development Research Institute (EDRI) and Morocco's OCP Policy Center jointly organized the first Ethio-Moroccan Strategic Economic Policy Dialogue here yesterday.

Speaking at the occasion, EDRI Executive Director with a Rank of Minister Mekonnen Manyazewal commended Morocco's OCP Policy Center for the practical steps it has taken to forge partnerships with EDRI.

He said the two partner institutions should further enhance their cooperation, particularly in areas of research on economic transformation which is in line with the GTP II , and AU's Agenda 2063.

For his part, Moroccan OCP Policy Center Managing Director Karim El Aymani noted EDRI'S commendable Initiative in facilitating the Forum, and further stressed on the need for making use of such important platforms with the view to moving forward structural economic transformation in Africa at large, and Ethiopia and Morocco in particular.

The Forum is expected to cover key sessions on ways of promoting economic transformation in the continent, including a panel discussion pertaining to best experiences of economic transformation in Africa.

Themed: 'Growth Strategies and Industrial Policies towards Structural Transformation in Africa,' Policy makers drawn from the two countries, economists, the private sector and other relevant stakeholders attended the forum on policy dialogue, it was learnt.