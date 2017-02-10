Nigeria: Outrage Over Video of Nigerian Soldiers Assaulting Disabled Man

Photo: Vanguard

Soldiers threw crippled man's wheelchair away, beat him for wearing a military shirt.

A heart wrenching video of two Nigerian soldiers beating up a disabled man for allegedly wearing camouflage clothing has gone viral. The incident which occurred in Onitsha, Anambra State, has caused an outrage and an army official has commented and denounced the attack.

The incident, which occurred in Onitsha, Anambra State, has caused an outrage and the army has issued a statement denouncing the attack.

The town is close to the River Niger Bridge, and there have been other alleged acts of brutality committed by the military during the Biafran secession protests.

The disabled man who was on a wheelchair was reportedly wearing an army camouflage. He was dragged from his wheelchair, which was thrown away during the assault. The two soldiers then beat up the crippled man with sticks. A video of the assault of the disabled man has been widely shared on social media.

In a statement, Brigadier General Sani Usman, the army's Public Relations Director, reportedly said the case is isolated and the soldiers have been apprehended.

"The public should please regard this ugly incident as an isolated case which is not true reflection of the Nigerian Army," Usman said.

The victim of the assault has since been identified.

This incident comes barely a week after a soldier beat up a Nollywood actress, Jewel Infinity with an iron rod. Many Nigerians complain that the police and army personnel often assault citizens with impunity and authorities need to take action to prevent the abuse of citizens by members of army or police.

Wearing camouflage clothing is regarded as an offense in various countries on the continent including Nigeria and Zimbabwe. There has been a heated debate over the issue if the public should be prohibited from wearing camouflage print.