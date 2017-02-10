Tanzania: 300 National Housing Corporation Units On Sale in Dodoma

Photo: East African Business Week

Plans are underway by the state-run Watumishi Housing Company to build low-cost houses for public servants in the country

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has launched the sale of 300 housing units at Iyumbu Satellite Centre in Dodoma Region, being built at a cost of 12.3bn/-. Initiated in December 2016, the project is designed to accommodate the government officials and commercial investors, among others.

NHC Director General Nehemia Mchechu said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the scheme, to be completed in June this year, was set up after the government move to shift to Dodoma from the commercial city, Dar es Salaam.

The Satellite Centre, located 10 kms from Dodoma City, is adjacent to the University of Dodoma and constitutes three-roomed stand-alone housing units laid in 79 square kilometres, 85 and 115 square kilometres.

The houses are connected with well set water system and electricity, nursery school, dispensary, a shopping mall, among other social amenities. Other amenities include play grounds and ample car packing for residents and tenants within the settlement. Mchechu said that the housing units can be acquired through mortgage finance or progressive payment plan.

"The houses are designed to suit urban living environment targeting middle and low income group," he noted.

He explained that the houses would be sold at the price of 57.67m/-, 62m/- and 83.95m/-, excluding Value Added Tax (VAT). In another development, Mchechu said that his organisation in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) would start building more affordable housing units in Dodoma whose payment will not exceed 30m/-.

He said the project is due to start in May this year. "We are planning to set up the two-bedroom housing unit in Dodoma City in order to suit the needs of all Tanzanians," he said.