Kenya: A Valentines to Remember for Atieno Buyu

Kisumu — Kisumu shop attendant Pauline Atieno Buyu now has the opportunity of a lifetime to take her heart throb and husband Pascal Otieno out for his dream valentine date, thanks to a Sh8.6 million Elitebet Jackpot win.

With Sh50, Atieno who works at Choppies Supermarket in the lakeside city, correctly predicted her bet on 12 selected soccer games.

An elated Atieno declared that she will first keep her money in a fixed deposit account as she mulls on a wise investment venture.

"I will keep working as I decide on which business to take up as nowadays you have to be careful not to burn your fingers in the wrong investments," she added.

In addition to the cash prize, Elitebet will provide Atieno a six-month financial and investment training.

Mary Maina, Chief Finance Officer at Oxygen 8 Group, intimated that Elitebet Kenya, one of the Oxygen8 associated brands seeks to provide advice on to winners on prudent management of their prize money.

"We seek to ensure that winners have a bright future and not encounter 'a riches to rags' situation. Moreover, we have invested in a comprehensive support system for our players especially given the fact that, ours is a mass product geared towards rural areas with the aim of changing livelihoods for the better."

The firm allows people to bet with no minimum bet amount on normal bets and the jackpot costs only Sh50 to play.

A visibly excited Atieno says she opened an account with Elitebet Kenya in November, 2016.

She placed bets for the last two months responsibly ranging from Sh10 to Sh50. The biggest winning she had prior to this was when she won Sh500 from a bet of Sh50.

On February 4, at 12:01pm, with only Sh60 in her account, Atieno placed her bet of Sh50 online on the Elitebet Kenya Jackpot. Her balance was Sh10 and on the morning of February 7, 2017, she received the life-changing SMS that read, "OMG! You won the jackpot!"

"I could not believe the message and I had to keep asking the person who made a follow up call if they were sure I had won all that money or it was just a hoax," she explained.