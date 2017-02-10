Ethiopia: Best of Endemic Wildlife Destinations

As technology and travel interest popularizes more and more on the native wild creatures of Ethiopia, the best places to find them in their natural habitats is at the highlands of this horn of Africa.

Ethiopia offers loads for travelers to discover. Tracking giant elephants, lions, cheetahs and zebras on foot is the major highlight of the wildlife view._ The sanctuary hemisphere is also home to gazelles, crocodiles, hippos, ducks and red fox amongst others. It is nothing short of an abundance of birds and butterflies. Don't even think about closing your eyes for a second, the views are beyond stunning. Throw a picnic lunch and play with monkeys and gelada baboon who will eat after you respecting your willingness. It's a fantastic spot to experience the wonder of animals, nature, hiking and camping

The Bale Mountain safari park is home to a wide range of wildlife with over 200 bird species and a whole world forestry. This intriguing destination is 2200 km wide, making it the largest mountainous place on the African continent. If you are after trekking, watching wildlife up close, camping and bird watching, then the stunning vistas of this park should be at the top of your bucket list.

The unique topography of tall grasses and dense forests are home to the wildlife. The Ethiopian wolf is the rarest wolf in the world, with less than 500 left in Bale Mountains Park. This park is also home to more than 22,000 different species of butterflies and moths. The attractive colors and patterns of the numerous butterflies are the particular of the place.

The gigantic Simien-Mountain is home to several endemic animals including birds, nyalas and leopards offering plentiful outdoor escapades. If you are looking to discover what a sky rise mountain national park delivers you have come to the right place. It encompasses enormous cliffs and wildlife. The region has been inhabited by human settlers and cultivators who have maintained their lifestyle for at least 2,000 years. This spectacular plateau has created one of the world's most marvelous spiky mountain peaks, deep valleys and sharp precipices. It offers a rare opportunity to climb some of Africa's highest peaks at Ras Dashen (4620m), Buyit Ras (3250m), Bwahit (4430m) watching the wild animals along the way. One of the highlights of this spot is the opportunity to better view one of nature's most rare creatures of nature.

With its stunning green peaks, wildlife seeing at the mountaineer's is a dream. Check out the mountain guides and security instruction before setting out to hike and see the outdoor life to have risk free hike and exploration. Full of life and daring traveling experience, these destinations are nothing like zoos. Instead, it's a place where the wildlife exists freely.

Centuries Old Glorious Architectures of Ethiopia

If you are someone who is fond of history and glorious old architecture, Ethiopia has beautiful spots that will delight all your expectations. From palaces to obelisks and rock hewn churches it has an amazing ancient architecture. Checkout the beauty of the outstanding architectures of Ethiopia and the exquisite churches.

Ethiopia has several destinations which have breathtaking spots that attract tourists from all corners of the world. Historical sights, wildlife's and other sceneries are abundant. Jumia Travel highlighted the best part of Ethiopia that will make your vacation to Ethiopia one of a kind.

Lalibela

Ethiopian architectures are spectacular. The famous rock hewn Lalibela churches are a significant place of pilgrimage and pride being the Ethiopian iconic structures. The UNESCO registered global heritage is the most outstanding design ever built in the country. It has eleven monolithic and semi-monolithic structures that were built by carving a single huge block of rock, without adding any external building materials like bricks and cement it was erected 800 years ago. The medieval erections were conducted back in the 12th century with variety of structures. Some are carved into the face of the rock, others stand as isolated blocks. Among this the most iconic church of Saint George constructed in the shape of the cross being the popular tourism destination.

Aksum

The old city of Aksum has several obelisks and palaces possessing one of Ethiopia's exceptional heritages. It signifies series of continent-wide cultural heritages and development from the late millennium B.C. Aksum surrounds cosmopolitan civilizations from North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. The strong standing obelisks were erected back in the 4th century. The enormous monuments made from a single piece of granite of smooth gray stone stand as high as 82 feet. Another 108 feet long Aksum obelisk lies shattered across the ground allowing a close up view of the magnificent rock formation. If it were still standing it would have been the tallest obelisk in the world. The obelisks resemble buildings with intricately carved cross-shaped windows, and rows of long ends dividing each story artistically. Aksum is one of the places where most of the field has not been fully dug to take out treasures giving visitors free access to walk on undiscovered treasure.

Fasilides

The ancient palace is spectacular structure with stone buildings and green gardens which made the palace refreshing taking travelers inside the royal way of life. The glamorized 17th century Fasilides lying in massive 70,000 square meter green landscape. Its sight is inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage site in 1979. Back in the old times the place was the permanent sit of King Fasilides and the capital city of Ethiopia. The incredible structure which was influenced by Arab and Hindu has twelve entrances and three bridges that lead to the wide palace. The green complex castle contains eight properties home for the kings including a temple where they used to worship in their royal congregation. Among these Enqulal Gebbi (oval shaped castle) and the two-story building which has rectangular bathing pool. The pool water was pumped through a canal from nearby Qaha River.