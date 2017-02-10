South Africa: SARS Wars - Suspension of the Last Remaining Key Official Jeopardises 'Tobacco War' Cases

analysis

The last man standing in SARS' Project Honey Badger investigation into the illicit tobacco industry has been suspended. The project was registered in 2013 when it became apparent that the fiscus was losing around R3-billion a year due to tax evasion, money laundering and corruption. Project Honey Badger targeted various tobacco industry players, including BAT, as well as smaller companies. It also sparked the first attack on SARS by spies and double agents and which ultimately resulted in the suspension of the entire top executive including Johann van Loggerenberg and Ivan Pillay. Now Kumaran Moodley of the Tactical Intervention Unit, one of five units once managed by Van Loggerenberg, has been shafted. His departure means that around 15 criminal cases lodged with the Hawks up to 2014 might never get to court. By MARIANNE THAMM.

While SARS has declined to comment on a notice to suspend Moodley handed to him earlier this month, the departure of this senior member of the revenue service will most certainly erode years of institutional memory with regard to several crucial investigations into major and minor players in the tobacco industry and running into billions of rand.

Daily Maverick has reliably learned that Moodley was...