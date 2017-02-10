10 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: State of the Nation - the New Right in South Africa

analysis By Ivor Chipkin

On February 1, 2017, Mzwanele Manyi, President of the Progressive Professionals Forum, tweeted the following message: "Trump is very clear: America 1st. Brexit is very clear: UK 1st. S Africa MUST be clear about SA 1st. NOT Rating Agencies 1st." Beautiful in its brevity, Manyi's message reveals the tensions and contradictions inherent in the world situation and the state of our nation.

The tweet is interesting in at least two ways.

First, it aligns the project of Black Economic Transformation - Manyi styles himself as an agent of transformation - with far-right nationalism in the US, in the UK and across Europe.

Second, "South Africa First" was the slogan of the Nationalist Party under Hertzog and Malan. The allusion may be unintentional, but Manyi's kind of "radical economic transformation" has much in common with the nationalist politics of Hertzog and Malan in the 1920s and 1930s.

Afrikaner nationalists grounded their politics in an appeal to the nation, which they regarded as a community of white races - English and Afrikaner. They were deeply hostile to what they called "foreign monopoly capitalism". Putting South Africa first meant breaking the hold of foreign monopoly capitalists (particularly Jews and the British). However, Afrikaner...

