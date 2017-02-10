9 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Iyanya Signs Record Deal With Jay Z's Roc Nation?

Photo: Iyanya/Instagram
Iyanya at the Roc Nation's studios.
By Benjamin Njoku

There are indications that Mavin Records latest artiste, Iyanya, may have hooked up with Jaz Z's Roc Nation. The singer jetted out of the country last week, in the company of Director of Communications, Temple Management Company, Terfa Tilley-Gyado, as they headlined an entertainment panel at the Africa Business Conference, which held at the prestigious Georgetown University, Washington DC.

Iyanya who is still in New York, apparently decided to use one stone to kill two birds as he has joined his label mate, Tiwa Savage, to sign for Roc Nation. He teased fans and the media with photos, indicating that he may be signing a new deal with Jay Z's Roc Nation.

In some of the photos he posted on his Instagram page, Iyanya was captured sitting on the same sofa that Tiwa Savage sat on, in July 2016, when she signed her management deal with the New York based company. The "Kuru kere" crooner who took to his Instagram page to spill the beans, wrote, "iyanyaBuilding a brand new music nation with @thetemplecompany X @rocnation X @mavinrecords #Up2something,"

But when contacted to confirm the new deal, TMC, media officer, Femi Salawu said, "We will provide a detailed press release in due course."

He, however, added that "TMC and Mavin Records are focused on building bridges globally for the benefit of our talents. Both companies' primary objective is to continually maximise the opportunities in the African continent as well as explore and develop new frontiers across the globe.

"Strategic international partnerships are key in achieving these objectives aimed at raising the profile of Mavin's talents and our other talents. As the world is a global village, we are positioned as global players in the industry in bridging all divides globally."

