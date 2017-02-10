South Africa: #SONA2017 - the Night of Ultraviolence

10 February 2017

Grim-faced ministers and MPs exited the National Assembly after violence marred the State of the Nation Address (SONA) - again. Gone was any pretence that it was business as usual at SONA 2017, maintained rigorously for over a week by Parliament's political and administrative leadership despite clear evidence of unprecedented security measures and planned restrictions on the media. There was an unmistakably depressed atmosphere over Parliament. And a song by ANC MPs in honour of their party's former president OR Tambo, to whom the governing party dedicated this year, faded quickly. By MARIANNE MERTEN

There were few kind words for Parliament's presiding officers National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, also the ANC national chairperson, and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise. And not only from some of the opposition parties.

"If I were a speaker I would not have allowed that debate for an hour. I would have finished it in 10 minutes," said ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe afterwards on the stairs of the National Assembly. But he expressed satisfaction about President Jacob Zuma's speech and its emphasis on matters economic: "Our 12 issues (from land reform, structural transformation to jobs and poverty alleviation) are in the SONA".

