10 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Entrepreneurship in South Africa - Sitting Backwards On a Donkey Riding Further Away

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Frans Cronje

To get higher levels of growth, South Africa needs investment. That will not happen if entrepreneurs are held up as villains who cause other people to be poor.

Last month the British charity, Oxfam, made headlines with a report suggesting that inequality is South Africa's greatest economic problem and that wealth redistribution should be a greater policy priority for the government than economic growth. To bolster public and media support for their report, Oxfam pegged it on the sensationalist sound bite that the three richest South Africans have more collective wealth than half of all South Africans.

The report was fuel to the fire for journalists, politicians, and activists who insist that the relative prosperity of the few in South Africa is responsible for the poverty of the many. Until wealth is confiscated and equally redistributed, they allege, the poor will never be better off. Economic growth, it is alleged, benefits only the rich, with Oxfam itself saying that the South African economy benefits only 1% of the population at the expense of the 99%.

Oxfam is a very well-resourced organisation with income last year of around R1-billion. Unlike other development organisations, it actively seeks to promote a particular set...

South Africa

Opposition Heads to Court On 'Unlawful Force' in Parliament

Last night was a sad night for South Africa, and can only have left all South Africans disheartened and angry. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.