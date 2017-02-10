10 February 2017

South Africa: 'Stay On the Land', Says Zuma. It Hasn't Been for Lack of Trying

Will those who reap the reward of land redistribution be those in the queue of history, patiently waiting for justice to get around to them, or will it be those who already have the money and the connections and are poised to add a farm here or there to their property portfolios? By LAUREL OETTLE.

South Africa's fortunes rest on land, which has become a rallying cry for #FeesMustFall, the EFF and various other organisations across the country. It took President Jacob Zuma an hour to get to the issue in his "radical socio-economic transformation" State of the Nation address on Thursday night. The troop mobilisation, punch-ups, tear gas, stun grenades, swearing and walkouts suggest that the disintegration of consensus will make it difficult for government to enlist broad co-operation in any of its objectives, including land reform, and will continue to drive change in a way that has been marked by 23 years of failure.

President Zuma's pronouncement that it will be "difficult if not impossible to achieve true reconciliation until the land question is resolved" was an acknowledgment of the seriousness of the issue, simultaneously pointing to the failure of land reform (quoting that only 9.8% of arable...

