Ethiopia: Institute to Expand Practice-Oriented, Customized Training

The Korean Veterans Juniors TVET Institute said it would expand this year's training courses to include more customized training programmes focusing on practice-oriented experience aiming at improving training outcomes and providing appropriate jobs for the industry.

In a press Release sent to The Ethiopian Herald yesterday, Institute Director CHOI Song-shik, emphasized that training programs has put efforts to minimize the incredible discrepancy between companies and job seekers and supply professional technical personnel in industrial areas with customized training to assure consistency of market needs.

Korean Veterans Juniors TVET Institute has the vision to promote the educated and skilled trainees in terms of manpower for Ethiopia and to coordinate between the company and the youth for a sustainable and fast growth of Economy in Ethiopia, the press release indicated.

The institute's education and training programme not only establishes university cooperation agreements but also enhances to bridge the relationship between companies and job seekers in the employment system in order to promote customized education and training the youth as required needs of industry in Ethiopia.

Within the frame work of programme of KVJ TVET Institute, it would offer trainees with jobs after completion of their training programme with a successful rate.

In particular, newly trained trainees Automotive, Electricity, Welding & Plumbing, Construction, Garment, and Computer engineering departments have acquired skills and raised their capability by obtaining a certificate at almost 100 per cent which is practical for industrial fields in Ethiopia. These advantages of the TVET programme attract the local and overseas companies' attention, the press release stated.

The success factor is that the training center is making efforts to acquire national technical qualifications and to establish optimized education and training infrastructures according to individual trainees

With the support of the Korean government, Korean Veterans Juniors TVET Institute has 274 kinds and 1,617 items of machinery in six training fields.