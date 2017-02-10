Ethiopia, Turkey Agree to Enhance Investment Here

Ethiopia and Turkey are leading the fight against terrorism.

President Mulatu Teshome and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held discussions in Ankara, Turkey.

President Mulatu hailed the discussion they had on wide ranging issues as "fruitful and productive", according to Anadolu, a Turkish news agency.

"We have recognized that additional effort is needed to further strengthen and deepen cooperation through economic interdependence and expanding trade and investments," he told reporters.

The leaders also conferred on ways of further enhancing Turkish investment in infrastructure, manufacturing and energy.

President Mulatu urged Turkey to be a leading foreign investor in Ethiopia.

In his discussion Tuesday, he also congratulated Turkey for the courage and determination shown in defending democracy by foiling the coup attempt made in July.

President Mulatu recalled that both countries have a leading role in the fight against terrorism. "We are partners in the struggle to fight terrorism, albeit in different regions," he stressed.

President Erdogan for his part underlined Turkey's strategic partnership with Ethiopia, particularly in the economic sphere.

"Hopefully, we will begin negotiations on preferential trade agreements very soon in line with this objective," he said.

The two sides also signed memorandums of understanding to cooperate in four areas, it was learned.