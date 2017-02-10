Africa's Hope in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations designed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in order to transform the livelihood of the people around the world. The 2030 agenda that includes commitments to 17 goals and 169 targets in tackling sustainable development challenges is a plan of action for people, planet and prosperity. It is addressing the biggest challenges in the world such as climate change, poverty, diseases, energy crisis, food insecurity and water scarcity. All these challenges are mainly common in Africa.

Ethiopia is one of the countries that met most of the Millennium Development Goals that enable it to achieve the SDGs as well. For instance, it achieved the target of reducing HIV/AIDs prevalence, universal primary education, antenatal care coverage and complete control of malaria. It can provide lessons for other African countries on how to achieve the new round of goals, SDGs.

It is appropriate to ask, 'What is the secret for Ethiopia's success in meeting the goals while some countries could not?'. The key secret could be the skillful leadership the government demonstrated in the last 25 years besides establishing good policies and strategies. For instance, the results of the reform in the health sector in the exact indication of the fruits of the prudent leadership.

Former Health Minister Dr. Tedros Adnahom whose leadership has brought a very significant transformation in the sector, recently told to The Reporter, "I have reformed the health system in Ethiopia, and not only that, but I have seen the results of the reform. We have achieved almost all of the MDGs: two thirds reduction in under five mortality, maternal mortality was reduced, by 71 percent. HIV/AIDS mortality was reduced by 90 percent. Mortality due to tuberculosis was reduced by 64 percent."

It is safe to deduce that the experiences gained in meeting the MDGs can enable Ethiopia to achieve the SDGs.

On the contrary, though that's not to say that the MDGs were wholly unsuccessful, some countries failed to meet them due to some reasons such as absence of reliable information to identify whether goals have been achieved. Research indicates that 61percent of African countries cannot properly manage the information to monitor the progress in the health sector and other related MDG targets. As a result it became difficult to identify possible progresses.

Another reason could be cross-cultural communication that obliges African countries to import the macro-culture by abandoning theirs. The MDGs were designed in the Westerners' culture and world view and then the developing nations were expected to adopt the foreign values, technologies and financial structures that enforced them to depend on their development assistance to achieve the goals. Since the MDGs were not properly be contextualized in the culture of Africa, the continent's effectiveness to meet the goals could be diminished.

Thus, provided that the developing nations are to achieve the SDGs, they ought to learn from Ethiopia's experience in meeting the MDGs. They should also be able to comprehended the objectives and the features of the SDGs that they are interlinked and interpret them into African context. Next, the UN should facilitate proper relations among countries to initiate cooperation for the same goal, achieving the SDGs. The Secretary General António Guterres and his African counterpart Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed ought to have determination and work with African leaders to realize the SDGs.

Furthermore, the Secretary General António Guterres described his relentless commitment for African's success to The Gulf Today a day before yesterday. We decided to present his piece hereunder so that our readers can see Africa as a continent with hope and promise in his statement.

"Far too often, the world views Africa through the prism of problems. When I look to Africa, I see a continent of hope, promise and vast potential. I am committed to building on those strengths and establishing a higher platform of cooperation between the United Nations and the leaders and people of Africa. This is essential to advancing inclusive and sustainable development and deepening cooperation for peace and security.

"That is the message I carried to the recent African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - my first major mission as United Nations Secretary-General. Above all, I came in a spirit of profound solidarity and respect. I am convinced that the world has much to gain from African wisdom, ideas and solutions. I also brought with me a deep sense of gratitude. Africa provides the majority of United Nations peacekeepers around the world. African nations are among the world's largest and most generous hosts of refugees. Africa includes some of the world's fastest growing economies like Ethiopia.

"The recent resolution of the political crisis in the Gambia once again demonstrated the power of African leadership and unity to overcome governance challenges and uphold democracy, human rights and the rule of law. I left the Summit more convinced than ever that all of humanity will benefit by listening, learning and working with the people of Africa. We have the plans in place to build a better future. The international community has entered the second year of implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, an all-out effort to tackle global poverty, inequality, instability and injustice. Africa has adopted its own complementary and ambitious plan: Agenda 2063.

"For the people of Africa to fully benefit from these important efforts, these two agendas need to be strategically aligned. It starts with prevention. Our world needs to move from managing crises to preventing them in the first place. We need to break the cycle of responding too late and too little.

"The United Nations is committed to working hand-in-hand with partners wherever conflict or the threat of conflict endangers stability and well-being. But prevention goes far beyond focusing solely on conflict. The best means of prevention and the surest path to durable peace is inclusive and sustainable development.

"I travelled to Africa as a partner, friend and committed advocate for changing the narrative about this diverse and vital continent. Crises represent at best a partial view. But from a higher platform of cooperation, we can see the whole picture - one that spotlights the enormous potential and remarkable success stories in every corner of the African continent. With that perspective, I have no doubt we can win the battle for sustainable and inclusive development which are also the best weapons to prevent conflict and suffering, allowing Africa to shine even more vibrantly and inspire the world."