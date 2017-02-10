South Africa: #SONA2017 - Calamity Zuma and the Tenth Circle of Hell

analysis

Yes, it is the old normal. Mayhem in the National Assembly. Violent scuffles between MPs and Parliament's bouncers. A disgraced president chuckling as pandemonium reins. Empty benches after opposition parties walk out. So what's new about the tenth State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Jacob Zuma? Cape Town resembled a military dictatorship with armed soldiers lining the highways, snipers on rooftops and 6,000 police officers holding the city on lockdown. It was the extreme nature of the violence in the House. And then the final destruction of the sanctity of Parliament. South Africa's Ground Zero. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

Once again, the matter of least concern was what President Jacob Zuma said in his 5589-word report card to the nation. And that is the massive tragedy of this annual shit show. Amidst the people assemblies, the soldiers on the streets, the brutality of the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) removal from the House, pepper spray being let off in the guests' gallery, the refusal to grant a moment's silence for 94 dead psychiatric patients and the police impeding the work of journalists, Zuma rattled off another dreary speech with promises he is never held to account for.

Growth, radical...