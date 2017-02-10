South Africa: Trainspotter - #SONA2017 - Democracy Ends With a Flash-Bang, Not a Whimper

analysis

South Africa has got used to a State of the Nation Address that descends into a large-scale brawl. But this year was different - more bitter, more violent, with no hope of an outcome that will move the country forward in the short term. We are now, finally, in the throes of a constitutional crisis of the worst kind - no one believes that the president believes that the Constitution is worth the paper it's printed on. By RICHARD POPLAK.

Radical Economic Transformation? Land expropriation? Other policies cribbed from the opposition? Bring it on, ANC. But see, one way not to usher in much needed structural changes to the economy is during a full-blown fucking meltdown of the democratic process.

Let's begin with the skateboarders.

At 16:00, usually the time when running street battles form interesting whorls in the weed smoke of the locals, skateboarders hopped orange traffic cones, while 100 Economic Freedom Fighters marched up and down a little patch of Adderley. It was like a bad X-treme sports video, overseen by a police chopper, the pilot of which must have been struggling to stay awake.

Along Longmarket, ANC youth - actual youth, not Collen Maine-type "youth" youth -...