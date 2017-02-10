10 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari's 5-Minute Phone Conversation With Dogara

Photo: Presidency Nigeria
President Buhari currently receiving party leaders, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, in Abuja House, London.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said on Thursday that he had spoken with President Muhammadu Buhari, now on vacation in the United Kingdom..

According to the Speaker's Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, the President called Dogara on Wednesday night.

"The President called the Speaker at about 9.20 p.m. on Wednesday and the two leaders spoke for a little over five minutes.

"Although the President and the Speaker discussed other national issues, much of it centred on how the Executive and the Legislature can work together to ensure food security for Nigerians and prevent a relapse into events of 2016," Hassan said in a statement.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, who said he had also spoken with Buhari, tweeted: "He is hale and hearty, going by his voice on telephone which suggested that he is in sound health."

The President had proceeded on a 10-day vacation in UK on Jan. 19 for a routine medical check as indicated in a letter to the Senate which also authorised Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to act as president pending his return.

However, at the expiration of the 10 days, the President, who could not make it back to the country, transmitted another letter to the Senate requesting extension of time to complete his check-up.

