10 February 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Parliament On Use of Pepper Spray in Public Gallery

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Reported use of pepper spray in public gallery to be investigated fully

The reported use of pepper spray in the public gallery of the National Assembly (NA) Chamber will be investigated fully and is regarded as a security breach.

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson, Ms Thandi Modise addressed the House on the matter at the end of the President's State of the Nation Address tonight.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Authority of Parliament (the NCOP Chairperson and the Speaker of the NA acting together), Ms Modise said the Secretary to Parliament would fully investigate the incident and report back on it to a joint sitting of Parliament.

The disruption of the joint sitting tonight, accompanied by physical violence in the Chamber infringed on the rights of and responsibilities of Members of Parliament and the public - in the NA Chamber and those wanting to follow the address on television and other media.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

South Africa

Official Opposition to Approach High Court On Unlawful Force in Parliament

Last night was a sad night for South Africa, and can only have left all South Africans disheartened and angry. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.