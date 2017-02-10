South Africa: Parliament On Use of Pepper Spray in Public Gallery

press release

Reported use of pepper spray in public gallery to be investigated fully

The reported use of pepper spray in the public gallery of the National Assembly (NA) Chamber will be investigated fully and is regarded as a security breach.

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson, Ms Thandi Modise addressed the House on the matter at the end of the President's State of the Nation Address tonight.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Authority of Parliament (the NCOP Chairperson and the Speaker of the NA acting together), Ms Modise said the Secretary to Parliament would fully investigate the incident and report back on it to a joint sitting of Parliament.

The disruption of the joint sitting tonight, accompanied by physical violence in the Chamber infringed on the rights of and responsibilities of Members of Parliament and the public - in the NA Chamber and those wanting to follow the address on television and other media.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa