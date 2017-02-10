10 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jovial Zuma Tees Off On Golf Course After Violent SONA

President Jacob Zuma said he was in a "good state of mind" after he teed off for a quick three holes at the Atlantic Golf Estate in Melkbosstrand for the Presidential Golf Challenge on Friday after a fraught State of the Nation Address (SONA).

After he whacked one of the balls hard, a guest made a joke about "anger management", setting off guffaws of laughter.

Zuma's SONA speech on Thursday evening was delayed by at least an hour due to interruptions by rival politicians and culminated in a massive brawl between EFF members and security officers in white shirts.

On Friday, Zuma leaned on his golf stick and, along with guests, watched the ball he had hit soar.

The guests had waited for around three hours to see the president take a swing at the annual charity golf challenge.

In a happy mood, Zuma said the event was a post-SONA get-together meant to raise money for education and help needy children.

Guests, who had spent several hours chatting in the West Coast heat while they waited for him, included Gauteng Premier David Makhura and a host of businessmen dressed in green striped golf shirts.

In contrast to Thursday evening, security was barely visible. A cash bar operated and guests were offered still water, energy drinks, crisps and finger snacks.

"I come here no matter how busy I have been," said Zuma, who kicked off the event by taking photographs with some of those attending.

He was left to play the rest of his holes in private with his guests.

