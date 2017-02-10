Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to pay a working visit to Maseru, Lesotho on Friday in pursuance of his SADC mandate to consolidate peace and stability in the mountainous kingdom, the presidency has said in a statement.

"In this regard the working visit of the Facilitator Deputy President Ramaphosa will review progress made with regard to the implementation of SADC recommendations on constitutional and security sector reforms including the investigation into the death of the late Brig Maaparankoe Mahao," the statement said.

This came as Lesotho's former prime minister confirmed to News24 that he was set to head back home on Sunday after two years of self-imposed exile in South Africa.

Thabane, who is the leader of all Basotho Convention, fled the country together with Basotho National Party leader Thesele Maseribane and Reformed Congress of Lesotho leader Keketso Rantso, in May 2015. They all said they feared for their lives.

During the visit, Ramaphosa, who will be supported by several members of the SADC-appointed Oversight Commiitee, will pay a courtesy call on His Majesty King Letsie III and hold discussions with the Right Honourable Prime Minister Mosisili and members of his coalition government.

He will also meet with leaders of all opposition political parties.

Lesotho plunged into a political crisis following the 2014 failed coup attempt by an army general.

News24