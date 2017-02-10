10 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: President Zuma Declares Official Funeral for Joost

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: J9 Foundation
Joost van der Westhuizen, South African rugby legend

President Jacob Zuma has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral for the late former Springbok captain and South African rugby legend, Joost van der Westhuizen, who passed away from motor neuron disease on Monday.

Van der Westhuizen, 45, will be remembered for his splendid talent and excellent leadership that he displayed in the national rugby team and in the sports community at large which made him one of the best rugby players that the country has ever produced.

President Zuma, on behalf of government and all South Africans, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Van der Westhuizen's family and all in the sports fraternity.

Zuma ordered that national flag at all flag stations in the Gauteng province be flown at half-mast on Friday.

Sport24

More on This

ANC Mourns Passing of Joost Van Der Westhuizen

It is with deep sadness that the ANC has learnt of the passing of Joost van der Westhuizen today after a long illness. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.