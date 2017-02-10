South Africa: President Zuma Declares Official Funeral for Joost

Photo: J9 Foundation

Joost van der Westhuizen, South African rugby legend

President Jacob Zuma has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral for the late former Springbok captain and South African rugby legend, Joost van der Westhuizen, who passed away from motor neuron disease on Monday.

Van der Westhuizen, 45, will be remembered for his splendid talent and excellent leadership that he displayed in the national rugby team and in the sports community at large which made him one of the best rugby players that the country has ever produced.

President Zuma, on behalf of government and all South Africans, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Van der Westhuizen's family and all in the sports fraternity.

Zuma ordered that national flag at all flag stations in the Gauteng province be flown at half-mast on Friday.

Sport24