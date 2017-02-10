Liberia: Tyler, Chambers Violate Constitution On Conflict of Interest

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) says it has found former Speaker J. Alex Tyler and Rep. Bhofal Chambers in violation of 'conflict of interest' protocols and 'violation of article 90, section A, B, & C of the Constitution of Liberia,' as well as the National Code of Conduct, section 1.3.6.

It said in a release yesterday that the two officials, along with former representative Kettehkumeh E. Murray, violated the Constitution in relation to their shares in the China United Investment Group.

The LACC has meanwhile recommended penalties as required in Part 15.1 of the Code of Conduct, which includes "dismissal, removal from office, reprimand, fines, demotion, seizure and forfeiture to the State of any property acquired from abuse of office and interdiction/suspension from duty with half pay." The LACC did not provide further information about the investigation that led to their recommendation.

In a related development, the LACC said it has forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution, Mrs. Rose P. Dahn and Mr. Issac F. Tamba, auditors of LRA, on allegation of extortion of tens of thousands of United Sates dollars to reduce the tax bill of Prime Steel Incorporated.

The Commission also said it has forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution two of its own - Mr. Roosevelt R. Doe (Chief of Operation-LACC) and Mr. Wellatue W. Seah (Assistant Asset Verification officer-LACC) - for allegedly tampering with public documents and committing fraud.

Meanwhile, both Doe and Seah have been dismissed, the LACC said.

Mr. Sebastian Muah will also face prosecution for alleged perjury and fraud relating to an alleged false declaration associated with the criminal alteration of an official public document.

The release signed, by Public Relations Officer Ben Kolako, said the Commission has completed investigations into an allegation of corruption in the imposition and subsequent reduction of fines on ERA supermarket involving BIN because there was no criminal culpability.

The Commission said it also completed investigations into reported financial malpractice, involving authorities at the Center for National Documentation & Records and found no criminal culpability.