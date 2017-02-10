Liberia: Mystery Fire Destroys Ministry of Health Three Generators

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health (MoH) Thursday, February 9 lost its power house to a fire disaster.

The MoH power house hosted three generators with enormous power capacities valued at more than one million United States dollars, according to the MoH spokesman.

In a cellphone interview the ministry's spokesman, Sorbor George, said the cause of the fire has not been established as investigation into the incident has been launched by the ministry in collaboration with the Liberia National Fire Service.

"As we speak, we have launched an investigation but initial findings linked the cause to the fire incident electric shocks."

"We called the fire service but their effort proves futile. Each of 750 watt generator cost US$300,000."

He told FrontPageAfrica that the fire incident started at 10:30am, Thursday morning and all efforts by employees to use fire extinguishers to quench the fire did not materialize.

He said with the exception of the generator, there has not been any record of other damage.

George said the ministry is making frantic efforts to procure a brand new generator that will power the Ministry.

"As we speak, there is no electricity in the ministry - the building is dark and will remain dark in the coming days," he said.