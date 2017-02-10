10 February 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Mystery Fire Destroys Ministry of Health Three Generators

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health (MoH) Thursday, February 9 lost its power house to a fire disaster.

The MoH power house hosted three generators with enormous power capacities valued at more than one million United States dollars, according to the MoH spokesman.

In a cellphone interview the ministry's spokesman, Sorbor George, said the cause of the fire has not been established as investigation into the incident has been launched by the ministry in collaboration with the Liberia National Fire Service.

"As we speak, we have launched an investigation but initial findings linked the cause to the fire incident electric shocks."

"We called the fire service but their effort proves futile. Each of 750 watt generator cost US$300,000."

He told FrontPageAfrica that the fire incident started at 10:30am, Thursday morning and all efforts by employees to use fire extinguishers to quench the fire did not materialize.

He said with the exception of the generator, there has not been any record of other damage.

George said the ministry is making frantic efforts to procure a brand new generator that will power the Ministry.

"As we speak, there is no electricity in the ministry - the building is dark and will remain dark in the coming days," he said.

Liberia

Bailiffs Suspended After Nigerian Rape Suspect Escapes From Court

Two bailiffs have been suspended for neglience in the escape of a Nigerian rape suspect, John Obi Chinoso, from Criminal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.