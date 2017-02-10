Liberia: From Buddies to Enemies? Sando Johnson Terms Charles Taylor 'Betrayer'

Photo: RNW

Former Liberian president Charles Taylor in court.

Monrovia — Barely two days after his replacement as spokesperson for former President Charles Taylor, Bomi County Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson says he accepts the decision with "disappointment and regrets".

"Liberia and NPP are not the personal properties of Mr. Taylor or the Taylor's family; People fought and died for that party; we sacrificed our lives for that party. I accept it and I know that he (Taylor) was being pressurized by these people and I understand his situation.

"He has to do that to please Vicky and Jewel. Mr. Taylor in his own mind will not do that. He knows where he and I came from and where we have passed through before" - Senator Sando Johnson, Former Charles Taylor Spokesman

At a news conference on Wednesday, February 9 held at the family's Congo Town residence, the wife of the former Liberian leader, Victoria Allison Taylor, told journalists that her husband (Charles Taylor who is now serving time in The Hague) asked her to replace Senator Johnson with one Isaiah Kamara Paye.

Mrs. Taylor said the lawmaker's action to leave the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and join the All Liberian Party (ALP) of Liberian businessman, Benoni Urey triggered his dismissal.

She noted that her husband believes that Senator Johnson will no longer serve effectively because he no longer subscribed to the ideology of the NPP, adding that Johnson's political switch is "bothering" her husband.

But reacting in an interview with reporters in Monrovia on Thursday, February 9, 2017, Senator Johnson stated that his replacement as spokesperson of the Taylor Family is an act of "total betrayal and ingratitude" to the sacrifices he made for Mr. Taylor and his family over the years.

Senator Johnson said though he was not receiving salaries while serving as spokesperson for the family.

He noted he accepts his replacement with total regrets due to the alleged failure of Mr. Taylor and his family to appreciate him for the sacrifices he made for them during their most troubling times.

The Bomi County lawmaker said he sacrificed and identified with the family when they were downhearted and neglected in the Liberian society and the world at large.

Johnson said though he has been replaced, he warmly forgives Mr. Taylor and his family and prays for God to enable them regain their "consciousness" to "learn how to appreciate people whenever good is done for them."

"I have forgiven them; I pray that God will make them to regain their consciousness so that they can be able to appreciate people who had stood in the gap for them when they really needed help. I will not allow anyone to carry me back in this political dispensation"

"The job I was doing for Mr. Taylor was a job that I was not paid for and I did it with all my heart and might," he said.

Senator Johnson pointed out that his departure from the NPP was because of "political and administrative differences" which created serious "political setback" to the former ruling party and as such, he accepts his replacement.

"I listened to portion of the Mrs, Victoria Taylor's statement that because of me leaving the NPP, her husband has replaced me. I accept my replacement with regret and disappointment."

"I associated with the Taylor's family at the time no one wanted to associate his/herself with them. Leaving the NPP to go to the ALP of Mr. Benoni Urey, who once upon a time supported Mr. Taylor, his family and NPP financially and morally, is my God given right," he said.

"If joining the ALP is wrong, then I don't want to be right. I have done my part for Mr. Taylor and his family over the years and they have chosen to pay me with ingratitude and betrayal."

He said though many people fought, died and sacrificed their lives for the NPP, which is not the personal property of anyone, he regrets the decision taken by Mr. Taylor to replace him.

He noted that Mr. Taylor was previously under pressure from his wives, Victoria and Senator Jewel Howard Taylor, as well as other NPP Executives to replace him.

Senator Johnson said in the capacity as spokesperson of the Taylor family, Senator Taylor sees him as a political threat to her ascendancy as the next Vice President of Liberia.

According to the Bomi lawmaker, the former First Lady of Liberia is "desperately" seeking to be the country's next Vice President at all cost.

He reminded the former first family that Liberia is not the personal property of President Taylor as well as the NPP and as such, he still remains a strong man in the political process of the country.

"Taylor, by himself, couldn't have done this to me if he was not pressurized and misled by Mrs. Taylor, Senator Jewel Howard Taylor and some party executives," he stated.

Senator Johnson further disclosed that he fell out with Senator Taylor, some members of the Taylor family and friends because of their constant habit of recording and posting voice recordings of the former Liberian leader.

He recalled that on January 28, 2017 during the birthday celebration of the former Liberian leader held at the headquarters of the NPP in Congo Town, Mr. Taylor called from his prison cell on the telephone belonging to his wife-Senator Taylor, giving directives to executives and partisans of the party to return to base and support the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

"We should not allow Mr. Taylor in our body politics; Mr. Taylor was taken to court and found guilty and told to stay out of Liberian politics. I am hearing now that the calls of Mr. Taylor have been limited and they are responsible," he stated.

According to him, the comments made by the ex-Liberian leader were recorded and amplified through a telephone placed on loud speaker by Senator Taylor at the headquarters of the NPP.

He said the action of Senator Taylor, some members of the Taylor family, and friends of the ex-President, prompted the restriction of Mr. Taylor's telephone calls. Senator Johnson said Mr. Taylor is only permitted to speak with his wife, Mrs. Victoria Allison Taylor.

Senator Johnson pointed out that he would not go against Mr. Taylor because of the decision taken to replace him as his family's spokesperson, and said the last time he spoke in a telephone conversation with Mr. Taylor was on January 31, 2017.

Senator Johnson pointed out that during the telephone conversation; Mr. Taylor clarified his comments made recently at the NPP office.

The Bomi County lawmaker noted that he advised Mr. Taylor not to allow himself to be pushed into the body politics of Liberia.