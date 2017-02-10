Liberia: Paynesville City, Lagos Sign Agreement to Address Challenges

Paynesville City — The city of Paynesville has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Lagos State Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to facilitate the completion of 100 Resilience Cities (100RCs) Projects, aimed at assisting cities in addressing 21st century challenges.

With a growing population of 23 million people, it is one of the fastest growing cities in the world and also one of the most populous urban agglomerations in the world.

In fact, Lagos is a major financial center in Africa; the megacity that has the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and also houses one of the largest and busiest ports on the African continent.

The signing ceremony of the two-sister city agreement was done in Lagos in furtherance of the 100RCs.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Mayor of the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC), Madam Cyvette M. Gibson, expressed hope that the agreement would benefit the two cities in reaching the goals of the 100RCs.

Mayor Gibson furthered that the partnership would afford the city of Paynesville the opportunity to learn from Lagos, especially with regards to projects that could aid development in the West African city.

She pointed out that Paynesville had always and will forever remain willing to work with other sister cities in ensuring that the worldwide resilient program is actualized in the city (Paynesville).

In remarks, Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos, who signed the agreement on behalf of the state after receiving Lagos' Certificate of Admission as one of the 100 Resilient Cities (100RC) in the world, described the partnership as a great one for both cities.

He noted that the partnership and network would open the state to projects that could be adapted to improve standard of living in the state.

Governor Ambode pointed out that the platform would serve as an avenue to compare notes with cities that have similar experiences and create innovative and mitigating strategies.

"Lagos is currently home to about 23 million inhabitants with an estimated 86 people moving into Lagos every hour."

"This creates challenges of managing a daily increase in human and vehicular movement," Ambode said.

While speaking on the plans for the state, the Lagos Governor said his administration was currently in partnership with the Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) to upgrade two blighted settlements in Bariga and Amukoko.

In his opening remarks, Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Akinyemi Ashade, said the selection of Lagos among the 100 Resilient Cities was sign post of a new dawn for the State in terms of ability to adapt to some of the risks and shocks it may be exposed to and how to effectively treat and overcome them.

Earlier, the President of 100 Resilient Cities, Mr. Michael Berkowitz, explained that of the over 1,000 applications received and three rounds of selection process, Lagos was chosen for its innovative leadership, infrastructural strides and influential status not just in Africa but in the world.