Liberia: Armed Forces of Liberia Celebrate Armed Forces Day On Feb. 11

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has by proclamation has declared Saturday, February 11, 2017, as "Armed Forces Day" to be observed throughout the country as a National Holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf, who is also Commander-in-Chief (CIC) of the Armed Forces of Liberia, has further ordered all military and paramilitary organizations within the Republic to organize and execute appropriate programs, parades and ceremonies in recognition of the Day.

The CIC has also ordered that special attention and honor be given and paid to Veterans of the Army and the Coast Guard, who have seen active duty and experienced actual services therein, and upheld the tenants of democracy and human rights doing service. She has also directed that all government offices, public and business houses be closed on that day.

This year's celebration is the 60th year and is being celebrated under the theme: "The Armed Forces of Liberia Supporting and Defending our Democratic Transition," while other activities commemorating the celebration include: February 5th, Thanksgiving Christian Service; February 7th, Armed Forces Day Symposium; and February 10th, Thanksgiving Muslim Prayer.

The National Legislature declared February 11th each year as "Armed Forces Day", to be observed as a National Holiday in recognition of the vital role of the Armed Forces of Liberia in defending and protecting Liberia's territorial integrity and its people from foreign aggression and upholding the social and political liberty of the people of Liberia as enshrined in the Constitution.

The observance of the day is also based on Government's decision to raise awareness and to recognize the talents, services, patriotism, loyalty and gallantry for the upkeep of the "Noble Heritage" by those men and women who are now memorialized through the establishment of the Department of Veterans Affairs, as ordered by the Act of the National Legislature of Liberia on July 22nd 2008.

The National Defense Act of 2008 calls on the Armed Forces of Liberia to remain steadfast in supporting the foundation for long-term security and economic development in Liberia as well as fostering regional peace for the consolidation of our emerging democracy.

The Proclamation further states that with the professional development of our men and women in arms, the new Armed Forces of Liberia has been reinvigorated to discharge its constitutional responsibilities of safeguarding Liberia's borders and remaining vigilant for possible foreign aggression against the State.