Liberia: Bailiffs Suspended After Nigerian Rape Suspect Escapes From Court

Monrovia — Two bailiffs have been suspended for neglience in the escape of a Nigerian rape suspect, John Obi Chinoso, from Criminal Court 'E'.

A judicial personnel director said the suspension of Charles Jones and Henry Elliot was ordered by Chief Justice Francis Korkpor.

A January 19, 2017 letter states: "By directive of the Chief Justice, His Honor Francis S. Korkpor Sr., you are hereby suspended for a period of three months without allowances for your unprofessional behavior, which led to the escape of an inmate."

"You are expected to report to work on April 19, 2017 at the regular working hours. Your suspension takes immediate effect."

Their suspension followed a report submitted by the head of security, Paul Tuazama, which was sent to court administrator Cllr. Elizabeth B. Nelson.

The court has been tightlipped since the defendant escaped.

A judicial source, who asked for anonymity, said someone must be held responsible if a suspect escapes the court.

Another source said the act by the defendant shows he's guilty: "flight is an element of guilt under the law.

"As a prisoner and under the jurisdiction of a court, the bailiff and sheriff carry greater responsibility and, sometimes, are held liable for the escape of defendants."

A lack of training for bailiffs remains a major setback to the judiciary.

On numerous occasions, lawyers and party litigants complained of wrongful handling of writs and notice of assignments and other precepts.

Additionally, bailiff are not properly attired and some are always seeing drunk, smelling with cigarette and sometimes wrongful use of the mandate given to them by assigned or resident judges of circuit, magisterial or specialized courts.

It can be recalled that the Marshall of the Supreme Court, Captain Amos Dickson, at a year-end party, called for bailiffs to be trained but nothing has been done.

Defendant Chinoso was indicted for statutory rape during the February term after allegedly raping two females, both at 14 years, in 2015.

The indictment, which is in the possession of FrontPageAfrica, showed that defendant Chinoso, who was 30 years, purposely and knowingly raped Eliza (not her real name) and Estella (not her real name) on November 28, 2015 at 8:00pm in the Red Light community.

Chinoso engaged in sexual intercourse with Eliza on many occasions by having sex with her in his room between June 2015 and November 28, 2015 in her father's absence.

"While brushing their teeth on November 28, during the night, the defendant called one of the victims into his room when her father was not around and engaged in sexual intercourse.

"When the victim's father arrived at the gate to the house where they all resided, he called out to his daughter Estella to open the gate but defendant Chinoso rushed from his room to open the gate before Estella could open the gate for her father, prompting him to become suspicious of the defendant."

"On November 29, 2015, the victims' father asked them to tell him what had happened the previous night when he was away, and the victims told their father that the defendant and his friend had sexually abused them over a period of time," the indictment averred.

The defendant's friend, Alex who is also a Nigerian, admitted to having sexual intercourse with Eliza in his room before he vacated the premises and ran away.

"That the landlord, Henry Diggs informed police, the investigators, that the defendant and his friend Alex are both immoral individuals with dangerous characters and that sometime in September 2015, he heard one of the victims crying and console her to stop crying," it added.

The indictment said Eliza and Estella sustained physical and emotional injures, which required medical examination at the JDJ Memorial Hospital where a medical report was prepared on December 4, 2015.

Rape remains one of the most frequently reported crimes in Liberia, according to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The incidence of sexual violence against women in Liberia is among the highest in the world.

Rape is in gross violation of section 14.70 (a) (ii) & (b) of the new rape law of Liberia.

Criminal Court "E" was established in each of the 15 counties to be a separate and special division of the circuit court to be called sexual offence division.

It can be recalled that the Monrovia Bar Association President, Sam Cooper, called for the training of court staff, especially bailiffs.

Cllr. Cooper said bailiffs have failed in the discharge of their duties due to untidiness along with inadequate trainings.

Bailiff is an integral part of the judiciary while Sheriff is the Ministry of Justice's representative in a court and is supported by the bailiff.