10 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Russian Athletes to Compete in World Under-18 Event as Individuals

By Ayumba Ayodi

The International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) has allowed Russian athletes to compete at the World Under-18 Championships due for Nairobi in July but under their flagship as individuals.

The news was relayed on Friday by the World Under-18 chief executive officer (CEO) Mwangi Muthee, who led the Local Organising Committee for a meeting with the Iaaf Council in Monaco on Tuesday.

"This is a unique case where Russian athletes will be legible to compete in Nairobi as "individuals" under a neutral banner even though their senior athletes have been banned," said Muthee.

Russia was suspend from Iaaf competitions in November 2015 after the country was found to have been involved in systematic doping, a move that saw the country's athletes fail to take part the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

On Tuesday, the Iaaf Council unanimously upheld Russia's suspension hence ridding off any chances of their athletes taking part at the World Championships planned for August 4-13 in London.

On Tuesday, defending champions United States of America (USA) withdrew from the competition citing security concerns.

