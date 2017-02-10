Kenya: School Head, County Officials Resign to Join Murang'a Politics

Teachers and county government officials and continue to resign from their jobs as they prepare to run for various elective seats in Murang'a in the August 8 elections.

The law demands that government employees who intend to seek elective positions must quit their jobs first by before launching their campaigns.

The latest civil servant from Murang'a to resign is Peter Njangi, who has been a teacher for 34 years, 28 of them as a principal in different schools.

Mr Njangi officially has now handed over the administration of Mutige Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga County where he was a principal for the last four years to try his luck for the Murang'a senate seat.

The seat is currently held by Mr Kembi Gitura.

Besides Mr Gitura, Mr Njangi will battle it out with Kiharu MP Irungu Kang'ata and Murang'a County Health Chief Officer Joseph Mbai who has not yet tendered his resignation.

Mr Njangi with Jubilee Party supporters after he resigned as principal of Mutige Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga County to join politics. PHOTO | MARTIN MWAURA | NATION MEDIA

JUBILEE PARTY

The four are eyeing the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

This comes as several senior civil servants in the Murang'a continue to write to the county and the national government tendering their resignations to join politics.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Njangi said he has enjoyed working as a teacher, adding that he tirelessly strived to promote academic performance in the various schools.

'It is as [the] performance drop in our county, which I dearly love, that ignited me to joining politics so that I can assist and work with Murang'a people to promote education and the talent of our children," he said.

Jackton Warui, who has been Njangi's deputy for the last three years now takes over as the principal.

Mr Njangi bids farewell to students of Mutige Boys Secondary School in Kirinyaga County where he has been principal for four years. PHOTO | MARTIN MWAURA | NATION MEDIA

TRANSFORMED EDUCATION

Fr James Njogu hailed Mr Njangi as a transformative leader and a team player, adding that he has uplifted the school.

Mr Warui and Fr Njogu said Njangi had transformed education not only in the school but entire Kirinyaga County.

'Last year he was voted the best principal in Kirinyaga East and second best in the entire county. We all [will] miss him so much and our wish is he gets the seat and joins the senate education committee," Mr Warui said.

Others who will be attempting to return to politics in Murang'a County include national CDF Board Chairman Elias Mbau, who is eyeing the Maragua parliamentary seat.

County executives and chief officers are also among a host of public servants who have relinquished their positions to join politics.

Finance executive George Kamau and his Environment counterpart Gethirwa Macharia are both eying the Kiharu seat.

Catherine Wanjiku has also resigned from her job as a member of the Murang'a Public Service Board as she eyes the woman representative's seat, currently held by Ms Sabina Chege.