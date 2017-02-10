Kenya: Jepchirchir Sets World Half Marathon Record - Reaction

"I was not thinking that I can run the world record but its God's plan," Jepchirchir said. "I'm so happy. I'm not even believing myself that I ran a world record."

Jepchirchir said that her future plans are up in the air.

"My plans now, maybe I'm going to go home, find my manager, he will tell me what to follow. I can't choose for myself, he's the one choosing for me."

"Now I've started preparation for [the] marathon," Jepchirchir said.

"That is an incredible performance from my sister Jepchirchir since it shows that her World Half Marathon victory in 2016 wasn't by chance. She is destined for good things in future," said Bedan Karoki, who was the men's race.

"A very special mention to Peres Jepchirchir for breaking the World record - 1.05:06. Kenya is very proud of you," said Augustine Choge who finished third in men's Race. "I am grateful to be on this podium, finishing third and congratulations to my brother Bedan Karoki for the victory."

"On behalf of Athletics Kenya, we take this opportunity to congratulate Team Kenya especially Jepchirchir for setting the new world half marathon record. We are proud that it has remained in Kenya," said Athletics Kenya chief executive officer Susan Kamau. "We also want to commend Bedan Karoki for winning the men's race in personal best time.'

"That was a hell of a performance from our golden girl Jepchichir. I am happy for her since as much as we go through many obstacles, we can still conjure sterling results," said Athletics Kenya athletes' representative Milcah Chemos. "It shows that Kenya has got enormous and natural talent."

"It was worth the sunrise but now we go to bed 1:56 am Friday in Puerto Rico... thanks my sister Peres Jepchirchir and rest of Team Kenya for making us proud. Keep the same the spirit God guide you steps. God bless you and your family," said Kenyan Sammy Kiprotich, who is based in Puerto Rico.