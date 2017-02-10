Namibia: 'Unkept Promises' Upset 'Struggle Kids'

A GROUP of 'struggle kids' yesterday met Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba to enquire about "unkept promises" after camping out at the Swapo headquarters in Windhoek on Wednesday night.

Group leader Jerry Hamukwaya said the last time they met with Mbumba in 2016, he promised to give them feedback about negotiations to resolve their issues, but never came back to them.

He said one of their members had also passed away, and that they had approached the party to assist with the burial, but were disappointed because they had received no response.

When The Namibian reached the Swapo headquarters, the group was singing, while others wept at the loss of their comrade.

One member, Otto Frans, said they questioned Mbumba about Swapo's negligent treatment of them.

Frans said they were not interested in the skills training which some had received as this had not been part of the original agreement, and that most felt they were too old for the training. The group made it clear that they were tired of staying at the Ndilimani Farm outside Windhoek, and presented their proposals to Mbumba.

Mbumba said the disagreement lay with how the 'struggle kids' wanted things done, while government procedures were different. He said the situation was difficult because those entities responsible for offering employment and those in need of employment could not see eye to eye.

He, however, said he would meet with the leaders of the group on Monday to negotiate and resolve issues.

"We will now go with their leaders and those proposals to the Cabinet secretariat's office, and hopefully work out some mechanism to address this. We don't want them to stay permanently at Brakwater; they are crying and weeping. We don't want them to be in this situation," Mbumba said.