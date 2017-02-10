Over 40 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers were on Wednesday dispatched to a remote area in Salima where 200 families were cut off from the rest of the world due to heavy flooding.

Vice president Saulos Chilima on Thursday paid tribute to the soldiers for the succesful rescue operation in chief Pemba's area in Salima when Nakala River burst its banks and flooded.

He said the 200 fear gripped villagers were succesfully whisked to safety in Chief Ndindi's area.

"It is good that the people are now in safe haven," said Chilima.

The soldiers used military speed boats during the rescue operation which lasted for hours.

Chilima pledged the government would meet their immediate needs.

Accompanied by officials from the Department of Disaster Management which he heads, Chilima assured the people, currently staying at Kandulu Evacuation Centre, of continued assistance from the government.

"His Excellency, President Arthur Peter Mutharika has sent me to assure you that we are into this together and we will make sure we help you until all this is over," said Chilima.

Scoring the point that seeing is believing, Chilima kick started the donation of matresses, food, pales, and various kitchen utensels.

He also directed that mosquito nets be provided to children and pregnant mothers the same day.

A member of parliament for the area and T/A Ndindi commended government for the swift response while calling for lasting measures that would help prevent Lifidzi river from bursting as it has been the case.

Earlier, the Vice President, who was only scheduled to visit people at the camp, insisted to see for himself the calamity and trekked deep in the flooded areas where MDF soldiers have been stationed rescuing people to safer places.

It was not easy to reach the place as the area was not only impassable but also slippery and crocodile infected, locals said.

The damaged hectares of maize field was also catastrophic. But he managed to reach the area and got briefed by the MDF officials.

There are over 14000 Malawians affected by floods since the onset of the rains and at leat 14 people have died due to lighning and walls of their houses falling on them.