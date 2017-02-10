10 February 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Parliament Gives Ministry a 3 Week Ultimatum to Reclaim Land Along Lilongwe River

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

A parliamentary committee has given the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development up to three weeks to get back land along Lilongwe river which it sold to some members of staff and business people.

Welani Chilenga, chairperson of Lands and Natural Resources Committee of Parliament said it was absurd that the ministry officials sold the land which is the catchment area for Lilongwe Water Board.

"The people have built houses, they have a grave yard, they have a big tank, they have Chinsapo II market, yet this is a catchment area for the Lilongwe Water Board, this is unacceptable," he said.

Chilenga said the developers have built their structures just five metres away from the river itself.

"This is not only hazardous to the people but to the river as well because this causes high siltation," he said.

Chilenga said the committee was puzzled that some ministry officials willingly sold the land to some junior staff and business people when they knew this was illegal.

Spokesperson for the ministry, Charles Vintulla, while not commenting on the three week ultimatum, conceded this was a grave mistake some ministry officials made.

"The ministry is also concerned. The ministry does not allocate land in fragile areas," he said. It is not known if the Lands ministry officials who sold the land along the Lilongwe river banks will face disciplinary action.

Malawi

South African Envoy Tells Mutharika to Tame Illegal Immigrants

South African envoy has told President Peter Mutharika to control Malawians flooding her country but without proper… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.