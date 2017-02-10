PROJECT reassessments and redesign necessitated the halting of mass land servicing at the town, Keetmanshoop mayor Gaudentia Krohne said on Wednesday. Krohne was responding to media reports that cast her as having unilaterally blocked the servicing of 200 erven in the town's Noordhoek residential area, thereby compromising service delivery at the town.

The Keetmanshoop council's senior economic development manager, Jegg Christiaan, was recently quoted in the media as accusing Krohne of attempting to hijack the project, and of pushing council to source a commercial bank loan, even though project funding had already been secured, in order to favour Plan Africa Consulting, a firm owned by a relative of Krohne's husband.

In a council statement issued by public relations officer Dawn Kruger, Krohne said Conenpro, a civil engineering consulting firm, had warned council that the erven in question would not be affordable for most local residents.

She said the firm had undertaken to provide a solution to reduce the cost of erven, and proceeded to engage Plan Africa Consulting "on own risk" to review the existing layout of the erven.

This, Krohne said, was aimed at ensuring that the development was economically feasible and environmentally sound.

Krohne claimed that the suspended land servicing project would have cost about N$31 million, which translated to an average price of N$108 000 per residential plot of 1 300 square metres, excluding professional fees, financing costs and VAT.

With the proposed new layout, Krohne said, the projected cost of the residential plots, of 400 square metres each now, would be N$50 000 cheaper, and could be reduced further.

According to Krohne, the proposed new layout made provision for flats and other facilities, as opposed to the old layout which did not.

"As a responsible and accountable council, we cannot commit the residents of Keetmanshoop to bear the cost of poorly- conceived projects simply because some money is available at no interest from the agriculture ministry," she said.

Following the completion of the new project design, the prices of the plots would be set at a rate that would enable cost-recovery by the council.

Krohne said council did not reject the interest-free loan the agriculture ministry had sourced to fund the project, adding that Keetmanshoop CEO Desmond Basson had been tasked to discuss the loan with the ministry in order to resolve the matter.